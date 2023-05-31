LawCall
Tuscaloosa & Alabama baseball ready to swing for the fences in weekend regional

Alabama baseball preparing to host NCAA regional
By Bryan Henry
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A big weekend ahead for University of Alabama baseball in Tuscaloosa.

Since the firing of head coach Brad Bohannon, the Crimson Tide has been on fire extending its overall record to 40-19, good enough to host the regional for the first time in many years.

While hosting the regional won’t be on the scale of a home football game, it will still be something to cheer about.

After all, the city and regional are hosting a total of four teams, including Alabama. Their fans will be in town and that can only mean one thing for the local restaurants and bars. City leaders say it never fails - anytime the Crimson Tide hosts a regional tournament of any kind, they always see a bump in sales tax revenues, the number of tourists, not to mention Tuscaloosa getting free exposure across the country.

“It’s always exciting to see any of our University of Alabama teams make postseason and especially if we get the opportunity to host. It’s a great time for people to come visit our city and explore Tuscaloosa. The tourism dollars help drive our economy,” said Tuscaloosa District 3 City Councilman Norm Crow.

“We’re delighted to have that going on here in District 4 in Tuscaloosa. Our average baseball fan is thrilled. We got good weather lined up for them,” said Tuscaloosa District 4 City Councilman Lee Busby.

The teams coming to town are Troy University, Boston College and Nicholls State. If Bama wins the regional, they will then get the winner of the Winston-Salem regional in the super regional.

