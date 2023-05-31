Tarrant city councilman found not guilty of punching mayor

TARRANT, Ala. (WBRC) - Court records show a Tarrant city councilman was found not guilty of punching Tarrant Mayor Wayman Newton in November.

Tommy Bryant was found not guilty of 3rd degree assault Tuesday.

Surveillance video appears to show Bryant punching Newton in the parking lot after a city council meeting.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

The court ruled Newton provoked Bryant into hitting him.

A court document from Judge Katrina Ross reads, “The Court is of the opinion that any ‘reasonable person’ would consider the words stated to the defendant regarding his wife, as ‘fighting words.’”

