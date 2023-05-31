LawCall
Suspect arrested in connection with murder of Bessemer man

Javone Gray
Javone Gray(Jefferson County Sheriff's Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Javone Gray is being held in Jefferson County Jail on charges of felony murder of a Bessemer man.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 48-year-old Michael Kimbrough. Officer Truman Fitzgerald with Birmingham Police said Kimbrough was found lying in the road by West Precinct Officers.

The shooting happened the afternoon of March 21, 2023, in the 5900 block of Jesse Owens Avenue.

