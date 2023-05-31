Police: Over 30 cars broken into in Bessemer area

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Over 30 vehicles were broken into between the hours of midnight and 3 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to Bessemer Lt. Christian Clemons.

Police say the break-ins took place in two different lots. One location was at the FedEx Distribution Center on Lakeshore Parkway and the second location was at the Amazon Distribution site on PowderPlant Rd.

Several cars were unlocked and the majority of them had their windows broken by the suspect(s).

According to police, the stolen items ranged from cash, debit/credit cards, handbags, purses, to firearms, cell phones and tablets.

A light color Dodge Challenger is believed to be the suspect’s vehicle.

If you have any information, contact the Bessemer Police Department at 205-425-2411.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.