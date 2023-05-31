Parents in Pelham concerned after volunteer youth coach arrest

PELHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Parents and other officials are speaking out after a former volunteer youth coach in Pelham was arrested on charges related to child pornography.

Jamie Paul Hutto was charged with five counts of child pornography and five counts of dissemination of child pornography.

Since this happened, parents in Pelham have been voicing their concerns.

One parent said city leaders have a responsibility to protect the children in their programs and throughout the district.

“Immediate countermeasures should be taken to ensure the safety of our children is the number one priority,” said parent Taylor Cox.

The Pelham Police Department said individuals are not allowed to volunteer unless they have gone through a background check, which Hutto passed.

Cox reached out to the Pelham Parks and Rec Director Brian Cooper with a few suggestions on moving forward.

“No coaches alone with children, always must have two adults present, implement a buddy system,” Cox said. “No child alone without a buddy with them and encourage parents to be at all activities to watch their children when possible.”

The City of Pelham released a statement saying: “Pelham Parks & Recreation follows all its policies and procedures related to volunteer coaches. Individuals are not allowed to volunteer unless they have gone through a background check. These include national and state criminal history checks. Pelham Parks & Recreation coaches are also required to complete the Coach Safely program.”

Hutto is currently being held in the Shelby County Jail and his bond is set at $300,000.

