One dead, one injured in early morning shooting in Fairfield

By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - An early morning shooting in Fairfield left one man dead and another hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the 300 block of 66th Street just after midnight Thursday morning on reports of multiple shots fired. When they arrived, police found a 46-year-old male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to UAB Hospital with life-threatening injuries.



Another victim, a 41-year-old male, was located approximately a block away inside a wrecked vehicle. Having also sustained multiple gunshot wounds, he was pronounced dead on the scene.

A female passenger was also inside the vehicle but was not injured.

Authorities say evidence suggests the 41-year-old went to an apartment building and spoke with the 46-year-old. Gunfire was exchanged after an argument between the two. The 41-year-old then got back into his vehicle and attempted to flee the scene before crashing approximately a block away.

Anyone with any information about this case is asked to call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s detectives at (205) 325-1450, option 2.

