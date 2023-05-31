LawCall
New hotels and businesses headed to Oxford

Oxford new hotels
By Bria Chatman
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 9:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Choccolocco Park crowds are continuing to grow.

Over 80,000 guests have visited the park this month. Park officials expect these numbers to continue to grow with a professional team coming in the summer.

Two brand new hotels are set to open sometime next year, along with more restaurants and businesses to accommodate neighbors and visitors who come to the park.

“Choccolocco Park is one of the biggest economic factors we have here,” says Spokeswoman Lorie Denton.

This positive impact helps generate revenue for roadway plans and more improvements.

“All of these visitors that come through the gate to watch somebody play ball. They are staying at our hotels,” says Denton. “They are eating in our restaurants. They are shopping in our stores. They’re getting gas here. That tax revenue comes back and directly impacts our entire region in a positive way.”

As the park continues to have new tournaments, more visitors come to the city in need of places to stay.

“The demand here is great for hotels,” adds Denton. “We don’t have enough. We will complete another construction project with the Marriott Townplace Suites. That is at the Oxford Commons. That construction is moving right on track. We expect them to hopefully be open at the beginning of next year.”

These guests aren’t just helping get new hotels. Other businesses are starting to notice and look to open in Oxford.

“These guests that come here to the park, they drive our expansion plan and our growth plan for the city. We were able to land Crumble Cookie, and they said the deciding factor for them was literally the population influx at the park during our heaviest tournament times. They see the direct revenue and the direct benefit,” says Denton.

The fast-pitch woman’s softball team, the Smash It Vipers, will begin spring practice this week, with coaches, players, and guests coming to the city until the season wraps up in August.

