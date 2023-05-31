Jefferson Co. law enforcement, faith-based organizations hosting gun buy back event

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Several faith-based organizations and law enforcement officials in Jefferson County are coming together to host a gun buy back event where you could get a gift card in exchange for guns.

The Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office, Bessemer Division is partnering with Rev. Jonathan McPherson, Pastor of World Overcomers Christian Church, Bessemer Police Department, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, and other faith-based sponsors to host the event.

The buy back will be held at the Bessemer Civic Center on June 3, 2023 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Gift cards will be provided in exchange for guns to incentivize participation.

A $50 gift card will be given for inoperable firearms. A $100 gift card will be given for handguns, rifles, and shotguns. A $200 gift card will be given for fully automatic rifles and ghost guns.

Gun safety locks and gun safety information will be provided to anyone who brings a gun to exchange for a gift card.

June 2 is National Gun Violence Awareness Day, which is recognized this year June 2-4.

Officials say the number of gun-related deaths are steadily increasing in Jefferson County and across the United States. Officials say this collaborative effort between the faith-based community and law enforcement is a way to get guns off the street and help make the community safer.

Gun buy back event in Bessemer (Jefferson County District Attorney's Office)

