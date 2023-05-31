Jack Warner bridge repair work begins Tuesday night

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Bridge repair work begins Tuesday night on the Jack Warner Bridge in Tuscaloosa. The work is necessary to fix an issue caused by a driver months ago.

ALDOT says a motorist hauling a large piece of equipment struck the bridge back in September 2022, but ALDOT waited until now to fix it.

The reason? ALDOT officials say after inspecting the initial damage, the structure of the bridge was not compromised so they felt comfortable waiting until school was out to start making repairs. This project will handled primarily overnight to minimize traffic issues.

“They’re going to replace the concrete and a repair a girder. It didn’t compromise the integrity of the bridge and it was something that needed to be fixed so we decided to wait until schools dismissed and traffic lessens to begin work on this bridge,” said ALDOT West Alabama spokesman John McWilliams.

McWilliams says the job itself should take no longer than three weeks, all at a cost of around $269,000.

