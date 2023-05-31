Hoover celebrates record attendance at SEC Baseball Tournament

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Hoover marked a momentous occasion with the highly successful 2023 SEC Baseball tournament.

Hoover established a new benchmark with over 171,000 individuals flocking to the tournament. City leaders hailed the event for its exceptional attendance, shattering the previous record set in 2019.

The stadium was filled throughout the tournament, creating an electrifying atmosphere. The culmination came in an exhilarating final match between Texas A&M and Vanderbilt, ultimately resulting in Vanderbilt’s triumphant victory.

Mayor Frank Brocato of Hoover expressed his profound gratitude to the unwavering support of both local residents and out-of-town visitors who rallied behind the SEC Baseball tournament,

This overwhelming support is a testament to the city’s efforts over the past two decades in cultivating a hospitable environment for hosting major events.

“The environment that we’ve created there is family friendly, family focused and I think it’s going to be hard to duplicate,” Brocato said. “We’ve set a pretty high standard. So, we don’t stop there. We’re going to make sure that we do things better and better each year.”

Mayor Brocato specifically emphasized the significance of venues like the Finley Center, as well as the availability of free parking and affordable food, which were instrumental in delivering a memorable and unparalleled experience for attendees.

In a notable collaboration, the cities of Hoover and Birmingham are eagerly preparing to host the prestigious 2023 The Hartford Nationals in July. Organized by Move United, this national competition specifically caters to adult athletes with disabilities, showcasing their incredible skills and determination.

Mayor Frank Brocato expressed his excitement and enthusiasm, emphasizing the opportunity to demonstrate once again how Hoover rises to the occasion as an exceptional host for major events.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.