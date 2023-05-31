Grace Ministries Farms: Growing produce and relationships to nourish the community

ODENVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Courtney and Trent Brown, owners of Grace Ministries Farms in Odenville, have turned their vision into a thriving farm that not only provides fresh produce but also fosters meaningful connections within the community.

“Both of us have been cancer survivors. We have both grown up with a lot of hardships,” said Courtney Brown. “We want to take something that could be so challenging and hard and scary and turn it into something that’s positive and brings glory to God.” The Browns’ journey began with the idea of donating their produce to help feed people in their community. Their focus quickly narrowed when they recognized the specific needs of older adults.

“The elderly, a lot of them helped get this country to where it is today. I think a lot of us take what they’ve done over the years for granted too much,” explained Trent Brown. “It’s very important to give back to those people.”

In 2020, the Browns witnessed firsthand the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on vulnerable populations, particularly the elderly. They reached out to senior citizen centers and food banks, offering personal assistance in addition to their donated produce.

“We realized that there was a lot of elderly that were not getting fed, or they weren’t able to get out to missions or the food banks once a month,” Courtney Brown shared. “More where, if they had a shingle fly off the roof, they could call us and say ‘Hey, you know, can you bring us some squash and can you come fix the shingles on my roof’ kind of thing.

At Grace Ministries Farms, the Browns have created not only a source of fresh produce but also a welcoming environment for the community to enjoy. Visitors often come to chat, breathe in the fresh air, and find solace amidst the serene surroundings.

“When God called me to do it, I’ve always enjoyed farming. I grew up around small-scale farming,” said Trent Brown. “The opportunity to do it on this level has been such a blessing.”

The farm produces a diverse range of crops, including corn, okra, peas, green beans, tomatoes, potatoes, cabbages, cantaloupes, and watermelons. They also have a steady supply of eggs and meat, which they donate regularly.

“We get about three or four dozen eggs a day right now, so we’re able to donate a good bit of eggs every month. We also get meat a couple of times a year,” Courtney Brown shared. “We always need financial donations. Even a small amount like $5 can help us buy a pack of seeds and feed 50 people.”

Despite the rising costs associated with farming, the Browns remain committed to their mission. They encourage others to follow their calling and make a positive impact in their communities.

“If you know God’s called you to do something, jump out there and start. Don’t be afraid of the naysayers. You’re going to fall, but just push on and keep doing it,” Courtney Brown encouraged.

To support Grace Ministries Farms or plan a visit to their farm in Odenville, visit their website for more information.

