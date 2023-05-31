LawCall
Family of injured Montgomery firefighter asks for greeting cards

Deandre Hartman is having to spend is 35th birthday at UAB hospital
Deandre Hartman is having to spend is 35th birthday at UAB hospital(WSFA 12 News)
By Monae Stevens
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - As a Montgomery firefighter celebrated his 35th birthday in the hospital Tuesday, his family is asking the community to send him cards for his birthday and well wishes on his recovery.

Deandre Hartman was one of five firefighters injured while they were responding to a fatal house fire on Gilmer Avenue on May 14.

Hartman’s mother, Chalita Thornton, is asking the public to send him birthday and greeting cards as he recovers. She said she believes sending cards is a more genuine gesture compared to sending messages on social media.

“At first I was thinking telling people to send get-well cards to him so we can put them all over the room and everything, but then, his birthday today, so I was thinking hey can you all send birthday cards and let him know how much everybody loves him, and everybody say a prayer for him and everything, and they just take time out to send a card,” Thornton said.

People can mail greeting cards to 1513 4th Street NW, Center Point, AL 35215.

