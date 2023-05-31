Fairfield Mayor speaks out after city’s three homicides including two teenage girls

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In the last four days, three people have been killed in Fairfield, and city leaders say enough is enough.

Mayor Eddie Penny says the lives of five families are forever changed because of violence, and something must be done, especially for youth. He says the victims and suspects aren’t even 20 years old in some cases.

The 15-year-old suspect accused of killing 15-year-old Jani Cupcake Baker Saturday afternoon is the brother of the two suspects in the homicide of 17-year-old Tatyana Hannah, who was killed on Monday, according to Mayor Penny.

The city is working with law enforcement, the school system, and local churches to offer support and resources to the families and friends of these victims, but he says more needs to be done to stop this violence.

“Parents to make sure that they can keep up with the whereabouts of their children,” says Penny. “Make sure that if there are any guns in the house that they are secured, and make sure that their teenagers don’t have access to weapons. I would like to see resolutions to domestic violence other than resulting in shootings. The shooting on last night they were relatives. One was visiting the other, and there was a shootout.”

Tuesday night shooting killed 41-year-old Derrick Jones and left another person in critical condition.

Anyone with information about these homicides is asked to contact the Fairfield Police Dept or CrimeStoppers at 205-254-7777.

