LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Cotton Candy Oreos are returning for the first time in a decade

The cookies feature a golden Oreo base that is double-stuffed with pink and blue cotton...
The cookies feature a golden Oreo base that is double-stuffed with pink and blue cotton candy-flavored creme.(Oreo via Weber Shandwick PR)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A nostalgic flavor of Oreo is returning to store shelves just in time for summer.

On Wednesday, the cookie brand announced the release of limited-edition Cotton Candy Oreos.

According to a news release, it has been nearly a decade since the flavor was last seen on shelves, and it is finally returning due to high demand.

The cookies feature a golden Oreo base that is double-stuffed with pink and blue cotton candy-flavored creme.

The flavor will be available in stores starting June 5.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama Department of Human Resources is warning SNAP recipients about a new text scam.
SNAP benefit replacement program to begin this week
Ke’Andre Fuller
Brothers facing capital murder charges for murder of Pinson teen
Magic City Summer Fest.
1st Annual Magic City Summer Fest 2023
FILE - Joran van der Sloot was reportedly injured during a fight in a prison in Peru.
Reports: Joran van der Sloot, suspect in Natalee Holloway’s disappearance, injured in prison fight, lawyer says
4 arrested after elderly woman shot through window in Cherokee County
4 arrested after elderly woman shot through window in Cherokee County

Latest News

Student loan payments will resume if debt ceiling deal is made
The fire happened on St. Charles Court SW.
Woman in critical condition after house fire in Birmingham
FILE - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice delivers his annual State of the State address in the...
Coal firms owned by family of West Virginia governor sued over unpaid penalties
Official Adjudicator Michael Empric recently presented Dolly Parton with the official...
Dolly Parton claims 3 new Guinness World Records titles