Birmingham Youth Summit returning this weekend to focus on violence

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Multiple teenagers were involved in the Memorial Day weekend violence, but Birmingham City leaders are hoping to put an end to it with an upcoming event this weekend.

On Saturday, June 3, Birmingham City, Parks and Rec, and A.G. Gaston’s Boys and Girls Club Of Birmingham will be hosting their second Youth Summit. The summit will focus on the issues of the city’s current youth violence. The age groups included in the discussions will include kids from 5th grade to senior year.

The aim for the event is to offer the city’s youth advice and solutions. The summit will have a student panel with kids from Birmingham City Schools and Jefferson County Schools who have faced violence firsthand. Experts and other students will be able to ask them questions. The summit will provide opportunities to work on conflict resolution, coping skills, and mental health.

“One thing we are really trying to focus on this year is communication,” Birmingham Parks and Rec Director Ronald Hicks said. “It is okay to talk to someone about what is going on. You don’t have to prove that you are tough or prove anything to anyone. “Right now, a lot of the kids are saying it’s not so much that I’m tough or whatever, but I have that persona in front of me where I say that I’m tough.”

The Youth Summit is free this Saturday at Legion Field and will go on from Noon to 3pm. There will also be summer employment opportunities and giveaways.

