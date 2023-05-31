Birmingham Fire: Small plane crash lands safely near airport

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A small plane crash landed safely Tuesday evening just west of the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport, according to the Birmingham Fire & Rescue Service.

Officials say there were two passengers on board the plane when it crash landed near railroad tracks in the 3300 block of Vanderbilt Road.

We’re told there were no injuries to the passengers and no fire at the crash site.

We’ll update this story with more information as it becomes available.

