Anniston Police launches new cadet program for high school students

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Anniston Police is introducing a new mentoring program for high school students this summer. The program, called Youth Explorer and Service Program, is for students 16 years old and older with a strong interest in law enforcement.

Each cadet will have a mentor with APD assigned to work with them for about two months. The program begins on June 15, and the goal is to have these police mentors work with the students until they are ready to join the academy. Students will learn the day-to-day operations of a police department to see if a career in law enforcement is right for them.

Chief Nick Bowles explained how he has noticed when some new officers apply, there are issues from their past that hinder them from joining the department. He decided working with high school students is a great option to keep them on the right path and prepare them for the job.

“This is a year-round and a multi-year commitment from both sides. From the family side and the cadet side, and also the officer side, as far as mentoring these young adults before they go to the academy, we can already start preparing them for the same classes that they do in the academy,” says Chief Bowles.

The program will include classroom instruction on laws and procedures, physical fitness, firearms safety, ride-along with the different APD divisions, and two field trips. One field trip will be an educational trip related to law enforcement, and the other will be a day of fun and team-building. The summer program will culminate with a graduation ceremony to honor the hard work of the cadets and celebrate with their families.

In addition to the summer program, cadets will remain involved during the school year by doing frequent ride-along and communicating with their APD mentor to maintain that relationship. The cadets will also have their own specially designed uniforms and have the opportunity to participate in special events alongside sworn PD members.

“Have them working details with us on the noble street. Going out doing different things where they can actually feel like they’re working and being a part of something bigger than themselves,” Lt. Brett Lloyd.

To learn more, contact Lt. Lloyd at blloyd@annistonal.gov or call 256-240-4050.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.