20-year-old man indicted in deadly 2022 shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 20-year-old man has been indicted by a grand jury for the 2022 fatal shooting of a 21-year-old man, according to court documents.

Kelan Wayne Hutchins was indicted on a charge of reckless manslaughter after 21-year-old Nickelas Kristerpher Kelley was shot and killed in the 1600 block of Ave O September 12, 2022.

On May 23, Hutchins was booked into the Jefferson County Jail on $30,000 bond. He posted bond and was released the next day.

