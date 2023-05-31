LawCall
20-year-old man indicted in deadly 2022 shooting

Kelan Wayne Hutchins
Kelan Wayne Hutchins(Jefferson County Jail)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 20-year-old man has been indicted by a grand jury for the 2022 fatal shooting of a 21-year-old man, according to court documents.

Kelan Wayne Hutchins was indicted on a charge of reckless manslaughter after 21-year-old Nickelas Kristerpher Kelley was shot and killed in the 1600 block of Ave O September 12, 2022.

On May 23, Hutchins was booked into the Jefferson County Jail on $30,000 bond. He posted bond and was released the next day.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

