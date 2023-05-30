LawCall
On Your Side with warning from ALEA's Marine Patrol as you plan summer trips
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama law enforcement wants to help keep you safe in the water this summer. As you head to the lake, river, or beach in the coming weeks, ALEA is urging you to know the local law before you hit the water.

The Marine Patrol Division for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency had a busy weekend keeping a watchful eye for irresponsible boaters.

Memorial Day weekend kicked off the unofficial start to the summer and marine patrol tells WBRC things went smoothly this holiday. But they also want to warn people about knowing local laws to avoid being surprised when those red and blue lights pull up.

Depending on the body of water you’re on, law enforcement is looking for those with alcohol.

A dry lake, or river, means that there is absolutely no alcohol allowed on the water at all. If you’re caught with alcohol, law enforcement will take the containers and write you a ticket.

“Alabama’s got 67 counties and I believe 25 of the counties are dry,” said Cpl. Robert Ping, ALEA Marine Patrol. “So, if somebody wants to know, I suggest they go on the internet and if they go on a body of water that’s in a dry county, the water is going to be dry as well.”

Click here for a list of Alabama’s wet and dry counties.

To see a list of helpful tips for boaters from ALEA, click here.

