Teenager dead after shots fired at vehicle in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that happened at the intersection of Overlook Place and Hillside Drive in Fairfield on Monday afternoon.

According to Lieutenant Joni Money, a vehicle was shot at. When deputies arrived on scene, they found the passenger, a 17-year-old girl, with gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead after being taken to UAB Hospital. The girl has not yet been identified.

Another person suffered minor injuries from the incident.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation of the shooting and encourages anyone with information to reach out to 205-325-1450. To submit an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

