LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Teenager dead after shots fired at vehicle in Fairfield

(Source: Raycom images)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that happened at the intersection of Overlook Place and Hillside Drive in Fairfield on Monday afternoon.

According to Lieutenant Joni Money, a vehicle was shot at. When deputies arrived on scene, they found the passenger, a 17-year-old girl, with gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead after being taken to UAB Hospital. The girl has not yet been identified.

Another person suffered minor injuries from the incident.

Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation of the shooting and encourages anyone with information to reach out to 205-325-1450. To submit an anonymous tip, call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama Department of Human Resources is warning SNAP recipients about a new text scam.
SNAP benefit replacement program to begin this week
Teen shot in Fairfield
Juvenile arrested for murder in Fairfield
The single-vehicle accident happened around University Boulevard and 9th Street South at 3:30...
2 killed in fiery crash in Birmingham Sunday
Irondale Police say a group was swimming in the river when the man drowned.
Man drowns in Cahaba River Sunday
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate

Latest News

Tens of thousands gather at Magic Island as Lantern Floating ceremony makes full return
Homicide investigation at 800 44th Place North.
Homicide investigation underway in Birmingham
Pools
Lifeguard shortage affects pool availability on Memorial Day
The City of Alabaster
Alabaster upgrading garbage trucks for the city