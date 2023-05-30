LawCall
Stillman College to host STEM camp for middle schoolers

Stem camp for middle schoolers at Stillman College June 5-30
By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 7:11 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - When school is out, the opening of summer camps can’t be far behind. In west Alabama, a local college will host one such camp for kids in the Tuscaloosa area.

Stillman College is again partnering with Verizon Innovative Learning again for the camp open to middle schoolers.

The enrichment program will provide children in grades six through eight with hands on training in topics such as design thinking, 3D printing, social entrepreneurship, and more.

“All of our teachers are state certified, so they come in with that curriculum specialty,” said Andrew Robertson, Director of Strategic Operations at Stillman College. “So, it’s very hands on. We’re thinking about 15 students per teacher, so they’ll be very engaging.”

The camp will be on the Stillman College campus from June 5 through 30 with classes taking place from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Lunch will be provided, but kids must come up with their own transportation to get there.

For more information about the camp, visit stillman.edu.

