LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Small aircraft with 2 people on board crashes in south Mobile County

Authorities respond to a small aircraft crash in the marsh north of Cedar Point in south Mobile...
Authorities respond to a small aircraft crash in the marsh north of Cedar Point in south Mobile County.(Daeshen Smith, FOX10 News)
By WALA Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A small aircraft has crashed in south Mobile County with two people on board.

Dauphin Island Mayor Jeff Collier told FOX10 News the aircraft went down in the marsh north of Cedar Point, at the southern tip of the mainland. They are not believed to be hurt seriously, and county and state officials are conducting efforts at the scene, he said.

A Mobile County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said the MCSO is assisting the Federal Aviation Administration. She said the two-seat aircraft crashed north of the Dauphin Island Bridge approximately 40 yards off the west side of Dauphin Island Parkway.

She said the MCSO will gather information on scene and will forward a report to the FAA.

Both passengers were treated at the crash scene and released, according to the MCSO.

A small two-seat aircraft is seen in marsh where it crashed Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in south...
A small two-seat aircraft is seen in marsh where it crashed Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in south Mobile County, Ala.(Daeshen Smith, FOX10 News)

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama Department of Human Resources is warning SNAP recipients about a new text scam.
SNAP benefit replacement program to begin this week
People are spotting more snakes now that the temperatures are heating up.
More snakes spotted around Birmingham area as weather warms up
UPDATE: 17-year-old girl from Pinson dies after shots fired at vehicle in Fairfield
Police say two out of state co-workers were staying at the Best Western in the 800 block of...
UPDATE: Texas man shot and killed in parking lot of Gardendale hotel; suspect arrested
Irondale Police say a group was swimming in the river when the man drowned.
UPDATE: Man who drowned in Cahaba River Sunday ID’d

Latest News

Birmingham hosting summer camp for children ages 5-12
Birmingham hosting summer camp for children ages 5-12
4 arrested after elderly woman shot through window in Cherokee County
4 arrested after elderly woman shot through window in Cherokee County
Magic City Summer Fest.
1st Annual Magic City Summer Fest 2023
Source: WBRC video
Substance rehabilitation center helping with housing needs