LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

‘No Shame’ campaign works to change stigma surrounding suicide

The Alabama Department of Mental Health is launching a new campaign to address the stigma...
The Alabama Department of Mental Health is launching a new campaign to address the stigma surrounding suicide and mental illness.(KPTV)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Mental Health is launching a new campaign to address the stigma surrounding suicide and mental illness.

The “No Shame” campaign speaks not about judgment but rather of hope. The campaign also features the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline number, 988.

In 2021, 821 individuals died by suicide in Alabama, according to ADPH. More than 15 percent were children or adolescents 10-19.

“Sharing our feelings can be hard. Friends, family, and mental health professionals are here to help, and you can share without fear. Speaking freely with others, including peers and counselors, can help. They can offer important resources. There is a strong support system of people ready to listen and help,” ADPH said in a release.

Below is a list of warning signs of suicide or suicidal behavior from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration:

Suicide Warning Signs for Adults:

  • Risk is greater if a behavior is new or has increased and if it seems related to a painful event, loss, or change.
  • Talking about or making plans for suicide.
  • Acting anxious or agitated; behaving recklessly.
  • Talking about being a burden to others.
  • Talking about feeling trapped or in unbearable pain.
  • Increasing the use of alcohol or drugs.
  • Talking about feeling hopeless or having no reason to live
  • Sleeping too little or too much.
  • Withdrawing or feeling isolated.
  • Showing rage or talking about seeking revenge.
  • Displaying extreme mood swings.

Suicide Warning Signs for Youth

  • Talking about or making plans for suicide.
  • Expressing hopelessness about the future.
  • Displaying severe/overwhelming emotional pain or distress.
  • Showing worrisome changes in behavior, particularly in combination with the warning signs above, including significant:
  • Withdrawal from or changing social connections/situations.
  • Changes in sleep (increased or decreased).
  • Anger or hostility that seems out of character or out of context.
  • Recent increased agitation or irritability.

There is no shame in sharing. If you are in crisis, call 988. For crisis care information in Alabama, visit mh.alabama.gov/crisis-centers/. For mental health providers in your area, visit mh.alabama.gov/providers-search/. Learn more about Suicide Prevention partners in Alabama at sprc.org/state/alabama/ and afsp.org/chapter/alabama.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2023 WSFA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama Department of Human Resources is warning SNAP recipients about a new text scam.
SNAP benefit replacement program to begin this week
UPDATE: 17-year-old girl from Pinson dies after shots fired at vehicle in Fairfield
People are spotting more snakes now that the temperatures are heating up.
More snakes spotted around Birmingham area as weather warms up
Police say two out of state co-workers were staying at the Best Western in the 800 block of...
UPDATE: Texas man shot and killed in parking lot of Gardendale hotel; suspect arrested
Irondale Police say a group was swimming in the river when the man drowned.
UPDATE: Man who drowned in Cahaba River Sunday ID’d

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Learn how to keep your children safe and comfortable during hot summer months
National Stop the Bleed Day: Life-saving training at UAB
Finding ways to slow deadly brain tumors.
Research continues to make strides during Brain Tumor Awareness Month
How much vitamin-D do you need and best ways to get it
ADPH: More than 1.6M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020