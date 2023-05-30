Newest veterans monument in Trussville honors fallen heroes this Memorial Day

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A project two years in the making, the newest veterans monument in Trussville has been officially completed. Gold Star families and people from across Alabama gathered Memorial Day to witness the unveiling of this significant memorial.

Carla Colvin, a parent of a Gold Star family member, expressed her gratitude. “To see that not only the state of Alabama, but independent cities have taken on the project to preserve the honor and sacrifice of the fallen is a tremendous experience,” said Colvin.

Although Colvin is not from Trussville, the memorial holds deep meaning for her. “It made me extremely honored and feel special to have this special recognition for the families of the fallen,” she said.

The Alabama Fallen Warriors Project, founded by Mark Davis, dedicated seven years to bring this statewide project to fruition. Davis commended Trussville for its support. “We got started when the city of Trussville got behind it, and then things accelerated. We began last summer and finally unveiled it today. I felt like a kid at Christmas. I’m gonna run downstairs and unwrap the package this way I felt...I’ve been up since 1:30 this morning.”

Davis talked about the impact the monument has had on Gold Star families. “They said, ‘Guys, this is amazing that you’ve done this and that you honor all 226 Alabama veterans that have died since 9/11.’”

The memorial itself is a complex structure.

“As the Earth rotates around the sun, it will cast a shadow on every column and recognize 226 men and women from Alabama who have lost their lives. The monument pays tribute to all branches of service.” The inclusion of intricately sculpted busts and silhouettes further enhances the memorial’s significance.

“The University of Alabama actually cast the busts. If you go look at the eyes, it is so unbelievable. It looks like they’re staring back at you.”

This monument will serve as a lasting tribute beyond Memorial Day, providing a place of remembrance for those who have served. The project received immense support from over 60 local businesses in the area, ensuring its creation.

