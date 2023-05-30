Montevallo Fire and Rescue Partners with the University of Montevallo for fitness training

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Montevallo’s Exercise and Nutrition Science program is partnering with Montevallo Fire and Rescue for fitness training.

The partnership is preparing firefighters for the Over the Mountain Regional Training Center’s Bridge program that begins in June.

The program started about three weeks ago and works to improve the overall health and wellness of local firefighters.

Assistant professors Emily Langford and Robert Herron came up with the idea. They are leading the program along with a few of their students.

“Firefighter fitness is an entirely different type of fitness,” Langford said. She believes that having the EXNS students interning will be beneficial. “We are hoping to prepare firefighters for what they may encounter on a fire scene.”

The students are the ones writing the exercises and leading the firefighters through the fitness sessions.

“It’s been an incredible way to tie in what they have learned in the classroom into everyday experience,” Langford said. “So, they are able to go take what they learned in exercise physiology or strength and conditioning and put it to real life application.”

Student and trainer Andrew Ashley participated in the program to help better design the workouts.

“What we are currently doing with our training is breaking up half the days into more cardio intensive and strength training days,” Ashley said.

Assistant Chief of Montevallo Fire and Rescue, Lance Byrd wants to expand the program. Currently, there are about 7 firefighters in the program, but Byrd is hoping open it up to the entire department.

“We had talked about opening up to the entire fire department after we do this trial run with the bridge program,” Byrd said. “So, we are getting a lot of buy in and a lot of people are interested in doing it and so we are really excited.”

In the future Langford and her students hope to extend this community engagement opportunity and open it up to senior adults or local law enforcement departments.

