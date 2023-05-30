LawCall
Lifeguard shortage affects pool availability on Memorial Day

By Tristan Ruppert
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Parks and Rec are only able to open two city pools on Memorial Day due to a shortage in staff.

Parks and Rec Superintendent Ronald Hicks explains, it takes six lifeguards to safely open a pool. The board had to choose which pools to open based on use.

The city of Birmingham is not the only entity that is struggling to find lifeguards this Summer. To help solve the shortage, the YMCA is stepping up.

“Our goal this year is to train 1,500 lifeguards,” said YMCA of Greater Birmingham Chief Operating Officer Jude Dooley.

While they were able to open all of their pool facilities, even current lifeguards believe more help is needed.

“We need lifeguards at the Mountain Brook YMCA very badly. There is a shortage, and we need to save people’s lives,” said one lifeguard.

YMCA leaders say filling slots has been incredibly difficult. They believe the offering of free training on both the weekdays and weekends, has helped to boost staffing levels.

“We wanted to take away every barrier that somebody would have, from deciding on whether they wanted to become a lifeguard or not,” said Dooley.

“It is all about keeping the pools safe and open for the kids,” he said.

At one of the open pools, Dooley said, “We were able to talk to a few of the swimmers today, and don’t worry we asked the hard hitting questions, including what their favorite part of the pool is.”

“Probably the slides,” said Jake Freeman.

“My favorite part about the pool is going and playing with new people,” said Sam Freeman.

Kids and parents got to participate in an array of events and games, and the Freeman brothers even walked with away with prizes

“We won a towel, a shirt, a ball, a cup!”

YMCA officials say that if you didn’t win today, not to stress because there will be plenty of fun events scheduled throughout the summer months.

If you are interested in connecting with the YMCA and learning more about how to become a lifeguard you can click here. If you are intersted in working for the city as a life guard call 205-254-2189 to apply.

