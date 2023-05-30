LawCall
Learn how to keep your children safe and comfortable during hot summer months

By Olivianna Calmes
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 2:32 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As the weather gets warmer, it is crucial to remember the necessary steps to protect our children from the heat.

Covering your child’s stroller or car seat with a blanket may seem like a good idea to shield them from the sun, but experts caution against it. Lack of air circulation can lead to a hotter environment for the child, and there is a risk of the blanket covering the infant’s face, potentially causing suffocation. Just as loose blankets and bedding pose a suffocation risk in sleep environments, the same applies.

To keep your children comfortable and protected, Associate Professor within Department of Pediatrics at UAB and Children’s of Alabama Candice Dye has some tips.

  • Hydration is key: Make sure your child has a water bottle with them, particularly during outdoor activities. Staying hydrated helps regulate body temperature and prevents dehydration.
  • Choose lighter clothing: Dress your child in lightweight and breathable fabrics that allow air to circulate and keep them cool. Opt for loose-fitting clothing to facilitate better heat dissipation.
  • Ensure adequate rest: Proper rest is essential during hot weather. Make sure your child gets enough sleep and avoids excessive physical activity during the hottest parts of the day.

Also, Dye said it is essential to address the concerning issue of hot car deaths, which increase during this time of year. One preventative measure recommended is to place an essential item with your child in the car, such as your phone or a shoe. This simple action serves as a reminder to check the backseat and ensures that no one is accidentally left behind.

