LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Jonathan Harrison: Alabama Yellowhammer Cookie

Good Day Cooking
Jonathan Harrison: Alabama Yellowhammer Cookie
By Mary Claire Cook
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Alabama Yellowhammer

Cookie

Ingredients

  • 3 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 2 tsp. baking soda
  • 1/4 tsp. baking powder
  • 1 tsp. salt
  • 1 1/2 cup butter, melted, slightly cooled
  • 2 cups brown sugar
  • 2 tsp. vanilla extract
  • 2 eggs
  • 4 1/2 cups quick oats
  • 24 pecan halves

Directions

  1. In a bowl, stir together flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt.
  2. In a separate bowl, using a hand or stand mixer, beat together melted butter (cooled), brown sugar, vanilla, and eggs. Add flour mixture and mix well.
  3. Add oats and continue beating until well mixed.
  4. Cover and refrigerate dough for 2 hours.
  5. Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
  6. For dough into 48 - 1 1/2 inch balls and flatten. Arrange on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Place a pecan half on 24 of the cookies. (These will be the cookie tops.)
  7. Bake 10-12 minutes or until "set."

Filling

Ingredients

  • 1 cup of peanut butter
  • 1 Tbsp honey
  • 1 cup powdered sugar
  • 1/2 cup butter (melted)

Directions

  1. Mix peanut butter, honey, butter (melted), and powdered sugar and beat for 3 minutes.
  2. Spread filling between 2 cookies (pecan half on top) and sandwich together.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama Department of Human Resources is warning SNAP recipients about a new text scam.
SNAP benefit replacement program to begin this week
People are spotting more snakes now that the temperatures are heating up.
More snakes spotted around Birmingham area as weather warms up
UPDATE: 17-year-old girl from Pinson dies after shots fired at vehicle in Fairfield
Police say two out of state co-workers were staying at the Best Western in the 800 block of...
UPDATE: Texas man shot and killed in parking lot of Gardendale hotel; suspect arrested
Irondale Police say a group was swimming in the river when the man drowned.
UPDATE: Man who drowned in Cahaba River Sunday ID’d

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Andy Mathis: Whole wheat sausage & veggie pasta
Source: WBRC video
Jonathan Harrison: Alabama Yellowhammer Cookie
Source: WBRC video
Texas Roadhouse: Fall-Off-The-Bone Ribs
Source: WBRC video
Kari Williams - Fall-Off-The-Bone Ribs