Jonathan Harrison: Alabama Yellowhammer Cookie

The Alabama Yellowhammer

Cookie

Ingredients

3 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

2 tsp. baking soda

1/4 tsp. baking powder

1 tsp. salt

1 1/2 cup butter, melted, slightly cooled

2 cups brown sugar

2 tsp. vanilla extract

2 eggs

4 1/2 cups quick oats

24 pecan halves

Directions

In a bowl, stir together flour, baking powder, baking soda and salt. In a separate bowl, using a hand or stand mixer, beat together melted butter (cooled), brown sugar, vanilla, and eggs. Add flour mixture and mix well. Add oats and continue beating until well mixed. Cover and refrigerate dough for 2 hours. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. For dough into 48 - 1 1/2 inch balls and flatten. Arrange on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet. Place a pecan half on 24 of the cookies. (These will be the cookie tops.) Bake 10-12 minutes or until "set."

Filling

Ingredients

1 cup of peanut butter

1 Tbsp honey

1 cup powdered sugar

1/2 cup butter (melted)

Directions

Mix peanut butter, honey, butter (melted), and powdered sugar and beat for 3 minutes. Spread filling between 2 cookies (pecan half on top) and sandwich together.

