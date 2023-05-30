LawCall
Homicide investigation underway in Birmingham

Homicide investigation at 800 44th Place North.
Homicide investigation at 800 44th Place North.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Birmingham Police Department say that a homicide investigation is ongoing at 800 44th Place North.


Officer Truman Fitzgerald with the BPD confirms that at least one person has been shot.

We will continue to update this story as more information is known.

