Homicide investigation underway in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Birmingham Police Department say that a homicide investigation is ongoing at 800 44th Place North.

Officer Truman Fitzgerald with the BPD confirms that at least one person has been shot.

We will continue to update this story as more information is known.

Homicide investigation underway in the 800 Block of 44th Place North.



Public Information Division is en route. pic.twitter.com/9dOSkdOmyD — Bhampolice (@BhamPolice) May 30, 2023

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.