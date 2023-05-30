LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Frontier Airlines announces all-you-can-fly pass for fall and winter seasons

Frontier Airlines announced an All-You-Can-Fly Fall and Winter pass.
Frontier Airlines announced an All-You-Can-Fly Fall and Winter pass.(Frontier Airlines)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Travelers could save money this upcoming fall and winter with Frontier Airlines’ Fall & Winter All-You-Can-Fly Pass.

Following on the heels of the company’s popular Go Wild! All-You-Can-Fly Summer Pass, the Go Wild! Fall & Winter Pass will allow passengers an unlimited number of flights between Sept. 2, 2023 and Feb. 29, 2024.

Frontier Airlines said the $999.99 winter pass is available for a limited time at a reduced price of $299.99 per year.

The company said the pass will only apply to flights and will not include any add-on products like bags or seats.

It also said the flight pass will be subject to blackout dates, which can be found on its website.

The Go Wild! Summer Pass is also available from Frontier Airlines at a reduced price of $499 per year.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama Department of Human Resources is warning SNAP recipients about a new text scam.
SNAP benefit replacement program to begin this week
Tatyanna Hannah
17-year-old girl from Pinson dies after shots fired at vehicle in Fairfield
People are spotting more snakes now that the temperatures are heating up.
More snakes spotted around Birmingham area as weather warms up
Police say two out of state co-workers were staying at the Best Western in the 800 block of...
UPDATE: Texas man shot and killed in parking lot of Gardendale hotel; suspect arrested
Irondale Police say a group was swimming in the river when the man drowned.
UPDATE: Man who drowned in Cahaba River Sunday ID’d

Latest News

FILE - North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is shown in this undated photo.
North Korea says its attempt to launch 1st spy satellite ends in failure
FILE - A pedestrian passes a mural of rap pioneer Jam Master Jay of Run-DMC, by artist...
3rd man charged in 2002 shooting death of Run-DMC star Jam Master Jay
Greene County golf course vandalized for 5th time
Vandals strike Greene County Golf Course for the 5th time
FILE - Leslie Van Houten attends her parole hearing at the California Institution for Women,...
Manson follower Leslie Van Houten should be paroled, California appeals court rules
FILE - Joran van der Sloot was reportedly injured during a fight in a prison in Peru.
Reports: Joran van der Sloot, suspect in Natalee Holloway’s disappearance, injured in prison fight, lawyer says