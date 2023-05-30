LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Crossroads to Intervention helps clients feel comfortable in new homes

By Gillian Brooks
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Crossroads to Intervention is a rehabilitation center located in Birmingham. The group partners with Alabama Medical Regional Services to help people who were previously homeless and suffering from a substance use disorder, or mental health issues, move into their own home.

The group has recently helped more of its clients move into homes, and on Tuesday, May 30, made sure they had some basic necessities. Clients were given laundry baskets full of personal hygiene items, such as toilet paper, tooth paste and deodorant. The items were able to be purchased thanks to a grant through Walmart.

Tawanna Granger Morton is the Intake Director for Crossroads. She said staff makes sure their clients are set up for success.

“We’re only one situation away. No one wakes up and says ‘hey, I wanna have a substance disorder,’ or ‘hey, I wanna have a mental illness, I want to have bipolar or schizophrenia.’ That is something that they cannot control, and sometimes we need to be a helping hand,” said Granger Morton.

More information on Crossroads can be found here.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama Department of Human Resources is warning SNAP recipients about a new text scam.
SNAP benefit replacement program to begin this week
UPDATE: 17-year-old girl from Pinson dies after shots fired at vehicle in Fairfield
People are spotting more snakes now that the temperatures are heating up.
More snakes spotted around Birmingham area as weather warms up
Police say two out of state co-workers were staying at the Best Western in the 800 block of...
UPDATE: Texas man shot and killed in parking lot of Gardendale hotel; suspect arrested
Irondale Police say a group was swimming in the river when the man drowned.
UPDATE: Man who drowned in Cahaba River Sunday ID’d

Latest News

Trinity Farms in Letohachee, Alabama.
Help is on the way for Alabama farmers
Source: WBRC video
Learn how to keep your children safe and comfortable during hot summer months
Source: WBRC video
Protecting babies from the sun
6 Tips for Being Mindful