Crossroads to Intervention helps clients feel comfortable in new homes

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Crossroads to Intervention is a rehabilitation center located in Birmingham. The group partners with Alabama Medical Regional Services to help people who were previously homeless and suffering from a substance use disorder, or mental health issues, move into their own home.

The group has recently helped more of its clients move into homes, and on Tuesday, May 30, made sure they had some basic necessities. Clients were given laundry baskets full of personal hygiene items, such as toilet paper, tooth paste and deodorant. The items were able to be purchased thanks to a grant through Walmart.

Tawanna Granger Morton is the Intake Director for Crossroads. She said staff makes sure their clients are set up for success.

“We’re only one situation away. No one wakes up and says ‘hey, I wanna have a substance disorder,’ or ‘hey, I wanna have a mental illness, I want to have bipolar or schizophrenia.’ That is something that they cannot control, and sometimes we need to be a helping hand,” said Granger Morton.

