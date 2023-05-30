Birmingham hosting summer camp for children ages 5-12

LawCall
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Summer is here and for parents, the childcare struggle is real.

Summer camps can be expensive and tough to find the right location, but the Birmingham Park and Recreation Board say, “You don’t have to live in Birmingham to come.”

With 18 sites across the city, Birmingham is gearing up to begin welcoming kids to summer camp. The camps will be held at community recreation centers.

Summer camps are a popular option for parents, according to Parks and Recs Director, Ron Hicks.

“We have them as far as Bessemer, Leeds to come to our Summer camps,” said Hicks. “Being that it’s open at that price. You can’t beat our price nowhere. It’s $300 for the whole summer.”

Campers ages 5 – 12 will enjoy field trips, meals, and activities throughout the day.

Summer camp is split into two sessions. The first session is from June 5 – June 30 and the second session is from July 5 – July 28.

The camp fee per session is $150 with a $50 registration fee. The fees are non-refundable.

To register, contact the park you want to attend via the phone numbers below.

  • Central Park: 205-923-6747
  • Ensley Park: 205-213-3762
  • East Pinson Valley: 205-297-8102
  • Hawkins Park: 205-836-1661
  • Inglenook: 205-841-6634
  • M.L. King Jr.: 205-591-3716
  • McAlpine: 205-482-5093/205-354-9159
  • Memorial Park: 205-731-2075

