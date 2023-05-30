BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Summer is here and for parents, the childcare struggle is real.

Summer camps can be expensive and tough to find the right location, but the Birmingham Park and Recreation Board say, “You don’t have to live in Birmingham to come.”

With 18 sites across the city, Birmingham is gearing up to begin welcoming kids to summer camp. The camps will be held at community recreation centers.

Summer camps are a popular option for parents, according to Parks and Recs Director, Ron Hicks.

“We have them as far as Bessemer, Leeds to come to our Summer camps,” said Hicks. “Being that it’s open at that price. You can’t beat our price nowhere. It’s $300 for the whole summer.”

Campers ages 5 – 12 will enjoy field trips, meals, and activities throughout the day.

Birmingham hosting summer camp for children ages 5-12 (Birmingham Parks and Recs)

Summer camp is split into two sessions. The first session is from June 5 – June 30 and the second session is from July 5 – July 28.

The camp fee per session is $150 with a $50 registration fee. The fees are non-refundable.

To register, contact the park you want to attend via the phone numbers below.

Central Park : 205-923-6747

Ensley Park : 205-213-3762

East Pinson Valley : 205-297-8102

Hawkins Park : 205-836-1661

Inglenook : 205-841-6634

M.L. King Jr .: 205-591-3716

McAlpine : 205-482-5093/205-354-9159

Memorial Park: 205-731-2075

