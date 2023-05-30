LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Artificial intelligence threatens extinction, experts say in new warning

FILE - The OpenAI logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen displaying...
FILE - The OpenAI logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen displaying output from ChatGPT, March 21, 2023, in Boston.(AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Scientists and tech industry leaders issued a new warning Tuesday about the perils that artificial intelligence poses to humankind.

“Mitigating the risk of extinction from AI should be a global priority alongside other societal-scale risks such as pandemics and nuclear war,” said the statement posted online.

Sam Altman, CEO of ChatGPT maker OpenAI, and Geoffrey Hinton, a computer scientist known as the godfather of artificial intelligence, were among the hundreds of leading figures who signed the statement, which was posted on the Center for AI Safety’s website.

Worries about artificial intelligence systems outsmarting humans and running wild have intensified with the rise of a new generation of highly capable AI chatbots such as ChatGPT.

More than 1,000 researchers and technologists, including Elon Musk, signed a letter earlier this year calling for a six-month pause on AI development because, they said, it poses “profound risks to society and humanity.”

Countries around the world are scrambling to come up with regulations for the developing technology, with the European Union blazing the trail with its AI Act expected to be approved later this year.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama Department of Human Resources is warning SNAP recipients about a new text scam.
SNAP benefit replacement program to begin this week
People are spotting more snakes now that the temperatures are heating up.
More snakes spotted around Birmingham area as weather warms up
Police say two out of state co-workers were staying at the Best Western in the 800 block of...
UPDATE: Texas man shot and killed in parking lot of Gardendale hotel; suspect arrested
Irondale Police say a group was swimming in the river when the man drowned.
Man drowns in Cahaba River Sunday
UPDATE: 17-year-old girl from Pinson dies after shots fired at vehicle in Fairfield

Latest News

In this image taken from video, investigators inspect the building after a Ukrainian drone...
Russia says drones lightly damage Moscow buildings before dawn, while Ukraine’s capital bombarded
President Joe Biden is shown with first lady Jill Biden and other family members after a...
Biden attends memorial Mass to mark 8 years since son Beau’s death from brain cancer
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes scheduled to report to prison
FILE - Scientists looked into one theory for the cause of SIDS, which is a disruption of...
Study finds brain abnormality that could be linked to sudden infant death syndrome