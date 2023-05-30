4 arrested after elderly woman shot through window in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Four people were arrested Sunday evening following a shooting incident in the Wild Wood Cove area, according to Cherokee County Sheriff Jeff Shaver.

Police say they responded to a residence on County Road 620 after receiving a 911 call that an elderly female had been shot through a window.

Authorities say four suspects were in a wooded area near a cove and shot into a neighboring section of woods without a proper backstop.

Cherokee County police say they arrested 44-year-old Bryon Mitchell, 39-year-old Mykysta Mitchell both of Unionville, Indiana and 43-year-old Timothy Fries and 44-year-old Tracie Lambert both of Summerville, South Carolina. All suspects were booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center on charges of Second-Degree Assault.

Floyd EMS transported the victim to a local hospital for medical treatment and they say she is expected to recover.

All suspects have bonded out of jail.

