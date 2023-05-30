LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

1st Annual Magic City Summer Fest 2023

Magic City Summer Fest.
Magic City Summer Fest.(Source: magiccitysummerfest.com)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 12:49 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The 1st Annual Magic City Summer Fest will be held at the Historic Legion Field Stadium parking lot on the east side of the stadium.

The event will run from June 29 through July 2.

“B’ham is abuzz anticipating June 29 and the beginning of our family-friendly Summer Fest that offers something for all ages. Plenty of on-site parking and activities (fees apply). This four-day event includes a Basketball Tournament featuring Birmingham Squadron’s Mascot, and KCBS Sanctioned BBQ Cook-off featuring Food Network’s Darnell “SuperChef” Ferguson from “Super Chef Grudge Match” vying for cash prizes and bragging rights. To add to the fun, we also have carnival rides, a giant game room, miniature golf, summer ice skating, kids’ zone with inflatables, craft vendors, food court, DJ Dance Parties and more,” the company said.

The carnival activities open ahead of most events, beginning Friday, June 30, at 12 p.m. and continues through Sunday evening.

Vendors will be available all day Friday through Sunday during carnival hours. The last day for early vendor registration is Monday, June 9. After that date, the vendor fee will increase by $50 and assignment will be based on availability.

For more information, visit the Magic City Summer Fest website.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama Department of Human Resources is warning SNAP recipients about a new text scam.
SNAP benefit replacement program to begin this week
People are spotting more snakes now that the temperatures are heating up.
More snakes spotted around Birmingham area as weather warms up
UPDATE: 17-year-old girl from Pinson dies after shots fired at vehicle in Fairfield
Police say two out of state co-workers were staying at the Best Western in the 800 block of...
UPDATE: Texas man shot and killed in parking lot of Gardendale hotel; suspect arrested
Irondale Police say a group was swimming in the river when the man drowned.
UPDATE: Man who drowned in Cahaba River Sunday ID’d

Latest News

Birmingham hosting summer camp for children ages 5-12
Birmingham hosting summer camp for children ages 5-12
Memorial Day program in Northport.
Purple Heart mystery at Northport Memorial Day program
Source: WBRC video
Heart Gallery Alabama: Nicholas
Local restaurants looking forward to SEC Tournament boost
SEC Baseball Tournament’s impact on businesses in Hoover