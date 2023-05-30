1st Annual Magic City Summer Fest 2023

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The 1st Annual Magic City Summer Fest will be held at the Historic Legion Field Stadium parking lot on the east side of the stadium.

The event will run from June 29 through July 2.

“B’ham is abuzz anticipating June 29 and the beginning of our family-friendly Summer Fest that offers something for all ages. Plenty of on-site parking and activities (fees apply). This four-day event includes a Basketball Tournament featuring Birmingham Squadron’s Mascot, and KCBS Sanctioned BBQ Cook-off featuring Food Network’s Darnell “SuperChef” Ferguson from “Super Chef Grudge Match” vying for cash prizes and bragging rights. To add to the fun, we also have carnival rides, a giant game room, miniature golf, summer ice skating, kids’ zone with inflatables, craft vendors, food court, DJ Dance Parties and more,” the company said.

The carnival activities open ahead of most events, beginning Friday, June 30, at 12 p.m. and continues through Sunday evening.

Vendors will be available all day Friday through Sunday during carnival hours. The last day for early vendor registration is Monday, June 9. After that date, the vendor fee will increase by $50 and assignment will be based on availability.

For more information, visit the Magic City Summer Fest website.

