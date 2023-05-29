LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Texas Roadhouse: Fall-Off-The-Bone Ribs

Good Day Cooking
Kari Williams - Fall-Off-The-Bone Ribs
By Texas Roadhouse
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Fall-Off-The-Bone Ribs

Ingredients

  • 2 racks baby back ribs, 2-3 lbs each
  • 1/2 cup water
  • 2 tablespoons liquid smoke
  • 1/2 cup TXRH rub or your favorite BBQ rub
  • 1/2 cup favorite BBQ sauce

Directions

  1. Evenly coat ribs on both sides, using all the rub.
  2. Place both racks of ribs on a wire rack, meat side up, on a 13” x 18” roasting pan. Make sure you use a pan with raised sides to hold all the liquid. (The rack keeps the ribs from sitting directly in the liquid.)
  3. Combine the water and liquid smoke. Then pour into the roasting pan. Cover tightly with aluminum foil.
  4. Place in a 250-degree preheated oven for 2 hours or until tender. (Tips of bones should be exposed, and bones will easily slip away from the meat). Remove from oven, discard liquid, and cool quickly to use later or:
  5. Cook on BBQ grill, on medium heat, and turn every 2 minutes for 8 minutes, continually basting with sauce each time you turn. Serve and enjoy!

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen shot in Fairfield
Juvenile arrested for murder in Fairfield
Alabama Department of Human Resources is warning SNAP recipients about a new text scam.
SNAP benefit replacement program to begin this week
The single-vehicle accident happened around University Boulevard and 9th Street South at 3:30...
2 killed in fiery crash in Birmingham Sunday
Irondale Police say a group was swimming in the river when the man drowned.
Man drowns in Cahaba River Sunday
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Kari Williams - Fall-Off-The-Bone Ribs
Source: WBRC video
AAATC: Creole Burritos
Source: WBRC video
AAATC: Creole Burritos
Source: WBRC video
Yo Mama’s: Mama’s Salmon Croquettes