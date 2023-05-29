Man shot and killed at Gardendale hotel; suspect arrested

GARDENDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Gardendale Police are investigating a homicide that happened May 29.

Police say two out of state co-workers were staying at the Best Western in the 800 block of Thompson Street when they got into a fight.

One of them shot the other in the parking lot and left. Detective were able to get information about the suspect with help from Tupelo, Mississippi Police.

The suspect was arrested without incident .

The victim’s name is not being released at this time.

