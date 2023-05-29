Man faces assault charges after Tuscaloosa shooting

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A Sunday night shooting at a motorcycle club in Tuscaloosa has one man facing assault charges.

Crosby Daughtry was taken into custody after a shooting left the victim with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting took place at 11 p.m. on Sunday at Wheels and Spokes Motorcycle Club on Lakefield Drive.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.