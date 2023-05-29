LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Man faces assault charges after Tuscaloosa shooting

One arrest in shooting at Tuscaloosa Motorcycle Club
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A Sunday night shooting at a motorcycle club in Tuscaloosa has one man facing assault charges.

Crosby Daughtry was taken into custody after a shooting left the victim with non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting took place at 11 p.m. on Sunday at Wheels and Spokes Motorcycle Club on Lakefield Drive.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen shot in Fairfield
Juvenile arrested for murder in Fairfield
The single-vehicle accident happened around University Boulevard and 9th Street South at 3:30...
2 killed in fiery crash in Birmingham Sunday
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate
Teachers being handed pink slips as summer arrives
Irondale Police say a group was swimming in the river when the man drowned.
Man drowns in Cahaba River Sunday

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
One arrest in shooting at Tuscaloosa Motorcycle Club
Alabama Department of Human Resources is warning SNAP recipients about a new text scam.
SNAP benefit replacement program to begin this week
People are spotting more snakes now that the temperatures are heating up.
More snakes spotted around Birmingham area as weather warms up
USS Alabama on Memorial Day weekend
Visitors paying tribute at Battleship Memorial Park this Memorial Day weekend