Man drowns in Cahaba River Sunday

IRONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Irondale authorities say a man drowned Sunday evening in the Cahaba River.

The victim’s name has not been released, but authorities say he was 25 and did not know how to swim.

Irondale Fire Department and Cahaba Valley Fire and EMR were on the scene. Drones were used to help find the missing man.

The incident happened around 7 p.m. The man’s body was found about an hour and a half later.

