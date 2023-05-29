LawCall
Lantern Floating Hawaii ceremony to make full return with thousands expected

Preparations are underway for the Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaii ceremony, which will make its full return at Ala Moana Regional Park on Memorial Day.
By HNN Staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Preparations are underway for the Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaii ceremony, which will make its full return at Ala Moana Regional Park on Memorial Day.

Much smaller versions of the gathering have been held during the pandemic.

“We’re extremely grateful for the cooperation of everyone,” said Charlene Flanter, co-executive director of the Na Lei Aloha Foundation. “We hope that people feel that it’s well worth offering this time and space for people to feel together.”

The Lantern Floating ceremony, held every Memorial Day, honors loved ones who have been lost.

Thousands of lanterns ― each bearing personal messages ― illuminate the waters off Ala Moana Beach Park and then are gathered up by volunteers in the water.

The in-person ceremony was canceled for the past three years due to the pandemic but was replaced with special broadcasts and virtual ceremonies.

This year’s event, which is free to the public, is set to begin at 6:30 p.m.

The public can submit remembrances online. These will be transcribed and placed on candle-lit lanterns that will be set afloat during the event.

For more information, click here.

Reservations open tomorrow for families interested in reserving a lantern.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

