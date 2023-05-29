Firefighter injured as crews battle fire in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service is responding to a fire Monday morning.

When crews arrived in the 2000 block of 26th Ave North there was a heavy fire and smoke in an unoccupied house.

BFRS are working to get the fire put out.

One firefighter has reported injuries as crews battle fire.

No civilians were hurt.

This story is developing. More information will be added as we get new details.

