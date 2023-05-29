LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Firefighter injured as crews battle fire in Birmingham

Firefighter injured as crews battle fire in Birmingham
Firefighter injured as crews battle fire in Birmingham(WBRC FOX6 News)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service is responding to a fire Monday morning.

When crews arrived in the 2000 block of 26th Ave North there was a heavy fire and smoke in an unoccupied house.

BFRS are working to get the fire put out.

One firefighter has reported injuries as crews battle fire.

No civilians were hurt.

This story is developing. More information will be added as we get new details.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen shot in Fairfield
Juvenile arrested for murder in Fairfield
Alabama Department of Human Resources is warning SNAP recipients about a new text scam.
SNAP benefit replacement program to begin this week
The single-vehicle accident happened around University Boulevard and 9th Street South at 3:30...
2 killed in fiery crash in Birmingham Sunday
Irondale Police say a group was swimming in the river when the man drowned.
Man drowns in Cahaba River Sunday
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Preventing summer learning loss
North Ridgeville police K-9 dies
North Ridgeville police K-9 dies
Source: WBRC video
Man faces assault charges after Tuscaloosa shooting
Source: WBRC video
One arrest in shooting at Tuscaloosa Motorcycle Club