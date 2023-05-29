LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Coca-Cola 600 airing today on WBRC FOX6 News, newscasts to resume this evening

Coca-Cola 600 airing today on WBRC FOX6 News
Coca-Cola 600 airing today on WBRC FOX6 News(Submitted photo)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBRC) - The Coca-Cola 600 NASCAR Cup Series race in Charlotte is airing on WBRC FOX6 News Monday afternoon at 2 p.m.

NASCAR postponed Sunday’s race due to rain.

Due to these programming changes, WBRC’s newscasts, including The Four, Live at 5, and 6 On Your Side will not air.

Regular newscasts will resume starting on First at 9.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen shot in Fairfield
Juvenile arrested for murder in Fairfield
Alabama Department of Human Resources is warning SNAP recipients about a new text scam.
SNAP benefit replacement program to begin this week
The single-vehicle accident happened around University Boulevard and 9th Street South at 3:30...
2 killed in fiery crash in Birmingham Sunday
Irondale Police say a group was swimming in the river when the man drowned.
Man drowns in Cahaba River Sunday
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate

Latest News

Source: WBRC video
Gray Foster: Alabama National Cemetery Guide
Source: WBRC video
Cpt. Chad Gilliland: Boat safety all summer long
Source: WBRC video
Nancy Walker: The History of Memorial Day
Source: WBRC video
George Hamilton: Veteran Memorial Day