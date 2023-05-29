Coca-Cola 600 airing today on WBRC FOX6 News, newscasts to resume this evening

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBRC) - The Coca-Cola 600 NASCAR Cup Series race in Charlotte is airing on WBRC FOX6 News Monday afternoon at 2 p.m.

NASCAR postponed Sunday’s race due to rain.

Due to these programming changes, WBRC’s newscasts, including The Four, Live at 5, and 6 On Your Side will not air.

Regular newscasts will resume starting on First at 9.

