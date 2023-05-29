LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Alabaster upgrading garbage trucks for the city

The City of Alabaster
The City of Alabaster(WBRC)
By Aajene Robinson
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabaster City Council approved the purchase of two new garbage trucks to add to their current fleet of 6 trucks on Monday.

Each trucks costed over $600 thousand.

Just like personal vehicles, the more miles put on, the more maintenance they need. In order to stay on top of the heavy maintenance requirements, the city council purchased two garbage trucks to cycle through their fleet.

According to Alabaster City Administrator, Brian Binzer, the new trucks will be traded out with the older ones in about a year.

“Going ahead and ordering two now to get them in the cue was going to be really important to make sure we don’t have down time and then have to double up on some of our other trucks,” Binzer said. This is all part of Alabaster’s fleet plan, where they try to change trucks out every year.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alabama Department of Human Resources is warning SNAP recipients about a new text scam.
SNAP benefit replacement program to begin this week
Teen shot in Fairfield
Juvenile arrested for murder in Fairfield
The single-vehicle accident happened around University Boulevard and 9th Street South at 3:30...
2 killed in fiery crash in Birmingham Sunday
Irondale Police say a group was swimming in the river when the man drowned.
Man drowns in Cahaba River Sunday
A Texas high school has rescheduled its graduation ceremony after only five seniors were found...
High school reschedules graduation ceremony due to only 5 seniors found eligible to graduate

Latest News

Pools
Lifeguard shortage affects pool availability on Memorial Day
social media
Tips for parents on managing social media use this summer
Source: WBRC video
Man faces assault charges after Tuscaloosa shooting
Memorial Day program in Northport.
Purple Heart mystery at Northport Memorial Day program