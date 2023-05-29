Alabaster upgrading garbage trucks for the city

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabaster City Council approved the purchase of two new garbage trucks to add to their current fleet of 6 trucks on Monday.

Each trucks costed over $600 thousand.

Just like personal vehicles, the more miles put on, the more maintenance they need. In order to stay on top of the heavy maintenance requirements, the city council purchased two garbage trucks to cycle through their fleet.

According to Alabaster City Administrator, Brian Binzer, the new trucks will be traded out with the older ones in about a year.

“Going ahead and ordering two now to get them in the cue was going to be really important to make sure we don’t have down time and then have to double up on some of our other trucks,” Binzer said. This is all part of Alabaster’s fleet plan, where they try to change trucks out every year.

