Multiple roads blocked due to train incident in Cordova

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Multiple roads in Cordova have been closed due to a train colliding with a vehicle Saturday evening.

Cordova train collision (Randy Fielding) (Randy Fielding)

A BNSF train collided with a vehicle on Main Street in Cordova near the post office.

Due to the incident, Main Street and Highland Avenue in the city have been closed. River Road crossing near Warrior River is also being blocked at this time.

Officials advise that if you are traveling in the area of these roads, to please use a different route.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

The crossings will likely be closed for the next several hours. Parrish and Cordova Police Department are investigating.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Cordova train collision (Randy Fielding) (Randy Fielding)

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.