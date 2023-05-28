LawCall
Multiple roads blocked due to train incident in Cordova

By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Multiple roads in Cordova have been closed due to a train colliding with a vehicle Saturday evening.

A BNSF train collided with a vehicle on Main Street in Cordova near the post office.

Due to the incident, Main Street and Highland Avenue in the city have been closed. River Road crossing near Warrior River is also being blocked at this time.

Officials advise that if you are traveling in the area of these roads, to please use a different route.

There are no reported injuries at this time.

The crossings will likely be closed for the next several hours. Parrish and Cordova Police Department are investigating.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

