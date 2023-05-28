Juvenile arrested for murder in Fairfield

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies responded to reports of an individual shot in the 500 block of Parkway in Fairfield Saturday afternoon.

Upon arrival, deputies found a a 15-year-old female suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to Children’s Hospital where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Officials say that a 15-year-old male has been arrested and is being held on a murder charge.

