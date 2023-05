CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBRC) - Due to rain, NASCAR has postponed Sunday’s Coca-Cola 600 NASCAR Cup Series race in Charlotte. The race will now start at 2 p.m. CT.

You can watch the race then on WBRC FOX6 News.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.