Birmingham firefighters put out fire at vacant apartment complex

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham firefighters were on the scene of a fire at a vacant apartment complex early Sunday morning.

Multiple units in the 2100 block of 10th Place West were on fire. Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews were able to extinguish the smoke and flames within 45 minutes of arriving on scene.

No injuries were reported. A cause of the fire is under investigation.

