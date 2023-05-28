Alabama softball headed back to Women’s College World Series.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama’s softball team is bound for the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City after being Northwestern Sunday, 3-2 at Rhoads Stadium in Tuscaloosa.

Alabama will play SEC tournament champions Tennessee June 1 at 12 p.m.

This is the 14th time Alabama has played in the Women’s College World Series.

