Alabama softball headed back to Women’s College World Series.
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 28, 2023 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama’s softball team is bound for the Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City after being Northwestern Sunday, 3-2 at Rhoads Stadium in Tuscaloosa.

Alabama will play SEC tournament champions Tennessee June 1 at 12 p.m.

This is the 14th time Alabama has played in the Women’s College World Series.

