2 killed in fiery crash in Birmingham Sunday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people were killed in a fiery crash early Sunday morning, according to Birmingham Fire and Rescue.

The single-vehicle accident happened around University Boulevard and 9th Street South at 3:30 a.m.

Crews found the vehicle on fire against the bridge structure under the I-65 underpass at University Boulevard. Once the fire was put out, crews found 2 people dead in the front seats of the vehicle.

The crash is under investigation.

