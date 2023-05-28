13-year-old girl places second in race at Huntsville Speedway Saturday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A 13-year-old girl who is in her first year of racing placed second in a race Saturday night at Huntsville Speedway.

Payton Phillips was the youngest racer and the only girl racing in her division Saturday night. Saturday’s race was just Phillip’s fifth race ever and her second-place finish was her new personal best.

“This is my fifth race and every race I’ve had bad luck,” said Phillips. “That car is for my grandpa, and I can’t stop thinking about him right now. This is so amazing to me, because I down myself when I mess up, and this is going to show me I can do it, I don’t need to give up.”

